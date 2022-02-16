Four suspects arrested for allegedly raping teenager in Aweil

Police in Aweil town of North Bahr el Ghazal State have apprehended four suspects for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

According to the state police spokesman Captain Guot Akol Guot, the incident occurred at Barmayen Payam on Monday.

Captain Guot Akol Guot narrated that three girls were on their way home home from a market in the area when three men followed them on a motorcycle and attacked them.

Two of the unnamed girls managed to escape from the assaulters, but one was held and allegedly sexually abused.

“She was thrown down by the offenders. The first offender authorized the other offenders to tie her down and they ended up doing things. The nearby people came and they found the offender still on. The fled leaving their motorbike behind,” Captain Akol said.

Captain Akol said the unidentified girl was rescued after she made an alarm.

The undisclosed suspects who are 23, 21, 20 and 18 years old had escaped, but the police managed to arrest them the following day at 3:00pm.

They were identified by the motorbike and with the help of their parents, according to Gout.