14th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Gen. Marial Nuor diesWHO: Coronavirus may never go awayCeasefire monitor criticized for ‘silence’ on alleged violationsI’m happy I served the country – Jok RiakPeace monitor asks IGAD to break states deadlock
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan20320
E.Africa1,633
55143
World4,229,094
1,479,508
289,349

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Gen. Marial Nuor dies

Gen. Marial Nuor dies

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Gen. Marial Nour. File photo

The former Director of Military Intelligence, Gen. Marial Nuor, has passed away at the age of 59.

 

This is according to a family member and his cousin Thon Chagai.

Late Gen. Marial Nuor died of a heart attack at Giada Military Hospital in Juba on Thursday morning.

“General Marial got sick a week ago, he was suffering from his previous poison that happened in 2010, and then lastly yesterday we discovered that he was not normal and then we decided to take him for tests and then in the morning his condition was not getting ok, so we rushed him to Giada Military Hospital where he passed away with a heart attack,” Chagai told Eye Radio.

In September 2017, late Gen. Marial Nuor was removed from the military intelligence in the SPLA  and he was moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a third-grade ambassador.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 2

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 3

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 4

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 5

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gen. Marial Nuor dies

Published 1 min ago

WHO: Coronavirus may never go away

Published 2 hours ago

Ceasefire monitor criticized for ‘silence’ on alleged violations

Published 3 hours ago

I’m happy I served the country – Jok Riak

Published 4 hours ago

Peace monitor asks IGAD to break states deadlock

Published 5 hours ago

Russia donates $1m for fighting locusts in South Sudan

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.