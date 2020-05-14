Gen. Marial Nuor dies

The former Director of Military Intelligence, Gen. Marial Nuor, has passed away at the age of 59.

This is according to a family member and his cousin Thon Chagai.

Late Gen. Marial Nuor died of a heart attack at Giada Military Hospital in Juba on Thursday morning.

“General Marial got sick a week ago, he was suffering from his previous poison that happened in 2010, and then lastly yesterday we discovered that he was not normal and then we decided to take him for tests and then in the morning his condition was not getting ok, so we rushed him to Giada Military Hospital where he passed away with a heart attack,” Chagai told Eye Radio.

In September 2017, late Gen. Marial Nuor was removed from the military intelligence in the SPLA and he was moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a third-grade ambassador.