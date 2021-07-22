General Madut elected new President of S.Sudan Football Association

A military General and former Director of Passports, Nationality and Immigration has been elected the new President of the South Sudan Football Association.

General Augustino Maduot Parek won the elections in Juba on Thursday afternoon.

He was elected by 20 votes out of 37 voters.

Madut became victories in the second round as per the laws of the SSFA. No candidate had reached the 50+1% threshold for the two seats.

He later defeated the outgoing President, Francis Amin, and three other candidates.

“I hereby declare candidate Mr. Augustino Maduot Parek as the winner of this election for the position of the president of South Sudan football association,” announced Ariik Ring, chairperson of the Electoral Committee of the SSFA.

Maduot will be deputized by Charles Udwar Ukech who won the seat of the Vice President of the South Sudan Football Association. He won by 21 out of 37 votes.

Other candidates for the Vice Presidential seat were: Makur Majok Koriom, Deng Monyluak, Venancio Amumu Deng, and AbdelRahman Chol.

The total number of ballot cast was 37. There were no invalid votes.

General Augustino Maduot went into the second round of voting after he and Lual Maluk defeated Peter Achuil, Shafiq Gordon, and Francis Amin.

Mr. Maluk garnered 11 out of 37 votes in the final tally.

Madut is the former Director-General of the Directorate of Passports, Nationality and Immigration.

He is the founder of the Citizen Football Club that plays in the second division of the Juba Local League.

He is also the current President of the Juba Local Basketball Association.

General Maduot will govern the SSFA for a period of four years -starting July 22, 2021, to July 22, 2025.