Girl dies after she was ‘set on fire’ in Juba

Police in Juba have confirmed that a 28-year old girl who sustained third-degree burns on Sunday has passed on.

The girl who has been identified as Nhomachot Chol Kondok was allegedly set on fire by another girl.

“We went to Tongpiny and we knew that there was a lady that suffered burns…They took her to the hospital for treatment,” affirmed Major General Daniel Justin, national police spokesperson.

Eyewitnesses say something similar to paraffin and petrol was poured on her. She then got torched at an apartment in Tongpiny residential area.

Ms Nhomachot sustained severe burns and was taken to Ayii hospital in Juba town.

She, however, died on Tuesday at the hospital where she was receiving treatment.

Three other young men who saved the deceased while she was on fire sustained some burns.

According to medical reports, 26-year-old Samuel Malith has been hospitalized with third-degree burns, John Dhal, 26 with second-degree burns and Laat Samuel, 28 with first-degree burns.

The men reportedly reside in the same compound.

A family member of the boys –who are still nursing their injuries –stated that the late was caught unaware during the incident.

“After she got burnt –because we asked her [Nhomachot] how it happened? She [Nhomachot] said she was called to come out of the house that something was burning,” Ambrose Chol narrated, “but when she got out, the suspect threw a jerrycan of petrol on Nhomachot and the jerrycan exploded -burning her. She was burned extremely.”

The suspect has not yet been officially identified by the police.

When asked, the police spokesperson claimed the family of the deceased are yet to record the incident with the police.

“They did not involve the police…they did not open a police case,” Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin stated.

But Ambrose Chol insists that a police case was opened on the day of the incident.

“The case was opened immediately that morning and because it was on Sunday, most of the offices were closed. She [suspect] was just put in prison and there was no investigation done,” he disclosed. “The diseased was unable to talk to the police, so the investigation was adjourned. Unfortunately, the lady passed away.”

The family lawyer of the late Nhomachot also confirmed the passing of the young girl, but could not speak on the record –noting that the family was still mourning the sudden demise of their daughter.

