20th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured   |   Gok cattle-related clashes leave 15 dead

Gok cattle-related clashes leave 15 dead

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 8 hours ago

At least 15 people have reportedly been killed in a cattle-related incident in Gok State over the weekend.

According to the state authorities, the clashes between the three counties of Gok erupted after armed youth from the neighboring Duony County attempted to raid cattle in Cueibet County.

Waat Adol County Commissioner said deaths have been registered on all sides.

“In the three counties of Waat Adol and Jooth Mayar, 11 people were killed killed; while in Cueibet, center four people died,” Joseph Makuer told Eye Radio on Monday, adding that seven people were also wounded in the fighting.

He stated that the state government has deployed security forces to contain the situation.

Gok State has continued to experience instability due to brutal communal clashes.

In May last year, President Salva Kiir lifted a 3 years state of emergency despite concerns from local leaders that the situation would allow civilians to roam with their guns, in the absence of disarmament.

Youths in the area are said to have acquired lots of firearms over the years of conflict.

According to reports, cattle keepers are so adamant to give up their weapons as they use them to protect their livestock from raiders and wild animals.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO issues precondition to participate in unity government 1

SPLM-IO issues precondition to participate in unity government

Published Friday, January 17, 2020

MPs demand resignation of security ministers over rising killings 2

MPs demand resignation of security ministers over rising killings

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Kiir, Machar call for more consultations on number of states 3

Kiir, Machar call for more consultations on number of states

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Taban seeks Kenya’s help in clearing his name after US sanctions 4

Taban seeks Kenya’s help in clearing his name after US sanctions

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Leaders expected to end number of states deadlock this week 5

Leaders expected to end number of states deadlock this week

Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gok cattle-related clashes leave 15 dead

Published 8 hours ago

MPs to end logbook menace this week

Published 11 hours ago

South Sudan, Kenya and Ethiopia to fund Lapsset projects

Published 11 hours ago

Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears

Published 12 hours ago

Torit releases Journalist Ijoo without charges

Published 12 hours ago

Starlets lose 5-0 to The Fennecs

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.