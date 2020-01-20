Gok cattle-related clashes leave 15 dead

At least 15 people have reportedly been killed in a cattle-related incident in Gok State over the weekend.

According to the state authorities, the clashes between the three counties of Gok erupted after armed youth from the neighboring Duony County attempted to raid cattle in Cueibet County.

Waat Adol County Commissioner said deaths have been registered on all sides.

“In the three counties of Waat Adol and Jooth Mayar, 11 people were killed killed; while in Cueibet, center four people died,” Joseph Makuer told Eye Radio on Monday, adding that seven people were also wounded in the fighting.

He stated that the state government has deployed security forces to contain the situation.

Gok State has continued to experience instability due to brutal communal clashes.

In May last year, President Salva Kiir lifted a 3 years state of emergency despite concerns from local leaders that the situation would allow civilians to roam with their guns, in the absence of disarmament.

Youths in the area are said to have acquired lots of firearms over the years of conflict.

According to reports, cattle keepers are so adamant to give up their weapons as they use them to protect their livestock from raiders and wild animals.