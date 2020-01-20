MPs to end logbook menace this week

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly is expected to amend the traffic laws to protect the public from extortion by traffic police officers.

This is according to the chairperson of the Information Committee at the august house.

Paul Yoane says the law will seek to bring to an end the renewal of Logbooks every year.

The South Sudan Road Safety Act requires that; every vehicle is properly insured, driver possesses a driving permit or license and logbook (at least a copy), and that the vehicle registration papers are available.

One of its disclaimers says; “Road safety is everybody’s responsibility starting with the pedestrians, motorcyclists, drivers and cyclists.

Some motorists have been raising concerns over the renewal of logbook yearly.

“I’m encouraging all of us and the Member of Parliament, because of the suffering of our people, because of this issue of log-book people are losing a lot of money,” said Hon. Paul Yoane, spokesperson of the TNLA.

He said the lawmakers will table the matter this week.

Article 57 of South Sudan transitional constitution mandates the parliament to adopt resolutions on matters of public concern as recommended by the respective institutions or by a private member bill.

Members of various security institutions, including National Security, Police Service and SSPF often demand logbooks and failure to produce it causes problems to the motorist.

These includes physical attack, illegal fine or impounding of the vehicle, according to a number of motorists who have had the experience on the roads.