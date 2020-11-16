Governor Cleto hires Egyptian journalist to ‘solicit investors’

The Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal has appointed controversial Egyptian journalist as “investment coordinator” for the state.

According to a letter of appointment dated November 12, 2020, governor Sarah Cleto tasked Saly Atef with the mobilization of Egyptian investments in her state.

The Secretary-General of the Council of States, Western Bahr el Ghazal state wrote to Ms Atef indicating that a “directive is given to me by Hon. Governor Sarah Cleto to appoint you as Investment Coordinator for Western Bahr el Ghazal state in Juba.”

The governor’s assignment states that the coordinator will endeavour to link companies with the state.

“Your work is to link national investors and foreigners to the state in the field of investment, and to provide them with necessary information about investment opportunities in our area,” it read.

Ms. Saly Atef is said to be a journalist with close connections with senior Egyptian and South Sudanese government officials.

She authored a book about South Sudan’s Dr. John Garang De Mabior in which she portrayed Garang as the Nelson “Mandela of the South” -in reference to South Africa’s anti- apartheid first black president.

“It is just a collaboration to coordinate and attract investors,” Ms. Saly confirmed her appointment to Eye Radio on phone from Cairo, Monday.

“I have had a long relationship with Governor Sarah Cleto,” she added. “I have worked for more than ten years in the areas of coordinating work among businessmen and investors.”

She insisted that this won’t be her first time to engage with investors in South Sudan.

“I have participated in bringing a lot of developmental projects to South Sudan over the years, and I have coordinated the establishment of factories for drugs, milk and juice,” Saly maintained.

“Other investments include the establishment and construction of more companies. So, I have been instrumental in the development sector.”

Governor Sarah Cleto is yet to comment on the rationale behind appointing Ms. Saly into this role.

