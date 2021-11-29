29th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | Peace   |   Governors call for revival of agricultural schemes

Governors call for revival of agricultural schemes

Authors: Charles Wote | Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Emmanuel Adil Anthony, Governor of Central Equatoria State (L), Alfred Futuyo Governor of Western Equatoria [centre] and Louis Lobong Governor of Eastern Equatoria during the 5th Governors Forum in Juba. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye radio

The 5th Governor’s Forum has recommended allocation of funds to revive the agricultural schemes in the country.

There are about eight agricultural schemes in South Sudan – including, Aweil Rice Scheme, Nzara Complex, Mangala and Melut Sugar Schemes.

Others are the Upper Talanga Tea Project in Torit, Watoka Coffee and Tobacco plantations in Yei.

The schemes were reportedly abandoned due to the outbreak of the 21-year civil war in the 1980s.

Thus, the delegates believe reviving them will boost the economy.

Dr. Leben Nelson Moro, a rapporteur at the Governor’s Forum, who read out the resolutions on Monday in Juba.

He says the governors recommended that the national government should allocate funds to revive the farm schemes in the country.

“Allocate funds to revive the farm schemes in the country such as Nzara Complex, Mangala and Melut Sugar Schemes, Aweil Rice Scheme, Upper-Talanga Tea Project, Watoka Coffee, Watoka Tobacco, Katire Timber, Gilo, Tonj Kenaf, Yirol Oil Mill and others,” said Dr. Nelson.

The 5th Governors forum – which concludes today – is under the theme “role of states and special administrative areas in the implementation of R-ARCSS for peaceful, stable and prosperous South Sudan.

The forum was organized by the office of the President in partnership with the UN Development Program or UNDP.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 1

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali 2

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali

Published Tuesday, November 23, 2021

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion 3

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place 4

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published Monday, November 22, 2021

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp 5

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mvolo man ends life after spat with wife

Published 23 mins ago

Reorganization of Juba city ‘must continue,’ says new Mayor

Published 2 hours ago

Aweil man appeals for family’s release from in-laws in Kordofan

Published 3 hours ago

Governors call for revival of agricultural schemes

Published 4 hours ago

Thieves break into Ibba Church, steal cash, other valuables

Published 6 hours ago

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state

Published Sunday, November 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.