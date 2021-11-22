22nd November 2021
Governors’ forum kicks off in Juba with focus on peace

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 48 seconds ago

Governors of the ten states and the three administrative areas are in Juba to attend the first annual Governors Forum which starts today.

The five-day forum will bring together all governors and heads of political administrative areas.

It is being organized by the office of the President with support from UNDP and UNMISS.

The theme of the forum is; “Role of the States in the Implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, towards Peace, Stability and Prosperity.

The members are also expected to deliberate on the national budget allocation for social services delivery and strengthening of local government.

The governors will deliver presentations of the development projects in their states in the past year.

22nd November 2021

