24th February 2019
Featured | Health | National News | News

Gov’t allocates over 80 million SSP to urban water cooperation

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 2 mins ago

Information Minister Michael Makuei addressing the media, 13 May 2018 | photo | Emmanuela Erasto

The government has allocated  over 80 million SSP to the Urban Water Cooperation to supply clean drinking water in Juba.

The amount totalling 86,400,000 SSP,  is regarded as an emergence funds. It was presented by the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Sophie Abal, on Friday.

“That is to the sum of $ 573, 600,” the government spokesperson Michael Makuei confirmed to journalists after the approval.

According to Minister Makuei, the money will be used to buy chemicals to purify water in the city.

This, he says, is meant to prevent disease outbreaks. “It’s good to take healthy water so that we don’t fall sick and go into another situation.”

Part of the cash will be used by the South Sudan Urban Water Cooperation to buy fuel.

The Minister of Finance has been directed to process the payment to the urban water cooperation.

Gov't allocates over 80 million SSP to urban water cooperation

24th February 2019

