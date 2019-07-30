30th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Gov’t and opposition reconcile in Bieh state

Gov’t and opposition reconcile in Bieh state

Author: Nana | Published: 3 mins ago

A village in Bieh State. PHOTO: www.sightsavers.org

The government and SPLM-IO delegations have successfully reconciled two communities in Bieh State [former Nasir], the state Minister of Information has said.

The Chien-leek in Weideng Payam and Chienya’koang in Riim Payam had not been at peace since 2018.

Both communities are inhabitants of Lankien County.

Last year, a series of communal clashes between the two left at least 12 people dead.

As a result, the state government set up a joint committee headed up by his security advisor Tut Giel Gut and the county commissioner – Deng Nguoth to address the matter.

“The conflict that happened between the two communities made us realize that they should be compensated so that a cooperative relationship between them exists,” said Peter Nin, Bieh State Information Minister.

He said the two sides agreed to open routes and forge stability in the state.

“They are allowed free movement from both the government and the SPLA-IO controlled areas. So we look at this as a positive gesture in our state,” Nin added.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UK probes S.Sudan dealings with banknotes manufacturer 1

UK probes S.Sudan dealings with banknotes manufacturer

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019

MPs to grill Makuei over national anthem ban 2

MPs to grill Makuei over national anthem ban

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Kiir has “no plan to meet Riek” in Ethiopia 3

Kiir has “no plan to meet Riek” in Ethiopia

Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Kiir hands over Abyei Area dossier to Alor 4

Kiir hands over Abyei Area dossier to Alor

Published Sunday, July 28, 2019

Traffic boss defies cabinet resolution on tinted cars 5

Traffic boss defies cabinet resolution on tinted cars

Published Thursday, July 25, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov’t and opposition reconcile in Bieh state

Published 3 mins ago

Gov’t avails only $10million for pre-transitional period -NPTC

Published 21 mins ago

US diplomat urges S.Sudanese to focus on development

Published 2 hours ago

War veteran Chagai Atem Biar passes on

Published 3 hours ago

Return and rebuild Malakal town, VP urges residents

Published 3 hours ago

Papal visit to South Sudan nears

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.