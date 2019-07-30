Gov’t and opposition reconcile in Bieh state

The government and SPLM-IO delegations have successfully reconciled two communities in Bieh State [former Nasir], the state Minister of Information has said.

The Chien-leek in Weideng Payam and Chienya’koang in Riim Payam had not been at peace since 2018.

Both communities are inhabitants of Lankien County.

Last year, a series of communal clashes between the two left at least 12 people dead.

As a result, the state government set up a joint committee headed up by his security advisor Tut Giel Gut and the county commissioner – Deng Nguoth to address the matter.

“The conflict that happened between the two communities made us realize that they should be compensated so that a cooperative relationship between them exists,” said Peter Nin, Bieh State Information Minister.

He said the two sides agreed to open routes and forge stability in the state.

“They are allowed free movement from both the government and the SPLA-IO controlled areas. So we look at this as a positive gesture in our state,” Nin added.