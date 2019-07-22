Gov’t approves $25m for a new stadium

The government has approved $25 million for the construction of the new stadium in Juba, the minister of information Michael Makuei has said.

Speaking during a regular meeting of the council of ministers this Friday, Michael Makuei said that the stadium will be built in Northern Bari area of Molobor in Ladu County of Jubek State – East Bilpam.

Makuei said the new sports facility is estimated to accommodate 15,000 spectators.

“The stadium that will be built would accommodate at least 15,000 people. And this is the first part for the beginning. And as soon as the situation improves, then we will go on to a bigger stadium which we will be in the position to accommodate more people,” said Makuei.

According to the minister of information, the fund for the construction project will come from the Chinese government grant.

“We listened to the report from the minister of culture, youth, and sports on the construction of new small football stadium in Juba. This project has been funded by the Chinese government grant,” he said.

He said the project will be implemented by Metallurgical Company of China (MCC Overseas).

“This project will be implemented by the company of MCC which is also a Chinese company. This grant is 25 Million dollars,” said the minister of information.