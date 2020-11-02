2nd November 2020
Gov’t asked to guarantee journalists’ safety

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudanese reporters cover an event | file photo

The UK Ambassador to South Sudan has called upon the government to guarantee the safety of journalists to allow them to do their job freely.

Ambassador Chris Trott made the call at an event to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists 2020.

“We hear regular reports of journalists detained for doing their job. This is unacceptable as is the random censorship that leaves blank sections in our newspapers here in Juba,” he said.

Since independence in 2011, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship and violence, according to rights groups.

Weeks ago, Juba Monitor journalist Bullen Alexander Bala was allegedly arrested by the National Security and taken to one of the detention centers at the riverside.

He was later transferred to Malakia Police State where spent several days before his release.

Bullen’s incident happened a month after the arrest and detention of Number One Citizen Newspaper journalist – Jackson Ochaya.

The Media Authority Act 2013, prohibits the unlawful arrest, detention, harassment, intimidation and torture of journalists.

But according to rights groups, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship, and violence.

“Media freedom is vital to open societies and journalists must be able to investigate and report without influence,” the diplomat added.

Many journalists have reportedly abandoned the profession and some left the country due to what they a “hostile” media environment.

According to Reporters without Borders’ 2020 global press freedom index, South Sudan ranked 138 out of 180 countries.

