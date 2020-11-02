2nd November 2020
WES inks $2.5 billion deal with construction firm

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

The governor of Western Equatoria State has signed an agreement with a construction company worth $2.5 billion for new infrastructure projects, according to the governor’s press secretary.

Fatuyo Karaba says the agreement permits TODAF Engineering and Civil Work Limited to construct new state secretariat office; state parliament, governor’s residence, ten-county headquarters, ten commissioner’s residences and ten airstrips.

Other infrastructure projects include one airport, schools, hospitals, tap water system, electricity, 100km tarmac road, and murram road connecting the state to others.

According to a copy of the agreement seen by Eye Radio, the national government will pay the money using crude oil, and some from the state resources.

It says the government will start paying the company after the project is complete.

He revealed the company promised to employ 70 percent locals and 30 percent expertise to complete the two-year project.

The signing ceremony was attended by chiefs, government officials, women and youth in Yambio.

WES inks $2.5 billion deal with construction firm

2nd November 2020

