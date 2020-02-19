19th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Gov’t asked to remove security-turned-taxmen on Juba roads

Gov’t asked to remove security-turned-taxmen on Juba roads

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

South Sudan Traffic Police officers seen counting money collected from motorists in Juba.

The Chamber of Commerce has appealed to government to stop some security personnel and individuals who are extorting money from truck drivers on the streets of Juba.

This comes after several truck drivers complained of illegal taxes. Most of them carry water and market commodities.

They say some security personnel have created illegal checkpoints along the roads to extort money from traders.

According to the deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce, these individuals are claiming to be CID, police and security officers.

Ladu Lukak is now calling on the government to stop the practice which he terms as “illegal tax collection”.

He says only the National Revenue Authority is allowed by law to collect taxes, not the CID or any other organized forces.

“We know very well that the roles of collecting taxes and money are the prerogative of the National Revenue Authority. This means there is no entity in South Sudan that has this jurisdiction,” Lukak told the media on Tuesday.

The businessman says the illegal practice is affecting not only the merchants but also the citizens.

Traders normally raise prices in order to compensate for the money lost to security personnel.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states 1

Kiir agrees to return the country to 10 states

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors 2

Kiir dismisses all 32 State Governors

Published Saturday, February 15, 2020

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO 3

Unity gov’t to be formed as scheduled – SPLM-IO

Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Selected groups to attend consultative meeting on number of states 4

Selected groups to attend consultative meeting on number of states

Published Thursday, February 13, 2020

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat 5

Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat

Published Friday, February 14, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Youth demand 75 parliamentary seats in unity gov’t

Published 7 hours ago

Cabinet endorses return to 10 states+

Published 8 hours ago

Two more children die of measles

Published 8 hours ago

Gov’t asked to remove security-turned-taxmen on Juba roads

Published 9 hours ago

UN condemns killing of aid worker

Published 10 hours ago

Ministry needs ‘2 billion SSP’ to fight locust invasion

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.