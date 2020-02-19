19th February 2020
UN condemns killing of aid worker

Pibor County

The acting UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan has condemned the killing of an aid worker in Pibor.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Matthew Hollingworth, said a clearly marked humanitarian vehicle belonging to an international NGO was stopped along the Pibor-Gumuruk road at a roadblock manned by armed youth.

“I strongly condemn the killing of aid workers and ask that those responsible for this act be brought to justice,” Hollingworth stated.

The armed youth captured two of the four aid workers in the vehicle. One aid worker, an unnamed South Sudanese national, was shot dead but the others were released.

The three surviving aid workers are receiving ongoing support services, the UN says.

Hollingworth also appealed to the authorities to bring to book those behind the killing.

“I call upon the government, all parties and communities to step up efforts to protect humanitarians who are working tirelessly to provide much-needed assistance and improve the lives of people living in isolated areas,” he added.

The motive behind the killing is not clear. However, youth leaders in the area recently warned of consequences should some aid workers continue to take up their employment opportunities.

In a letter dated 27 January 2020, the youth union demanded the expulsion of five officers, failure to which their lives would be at risk.

According to the UN, at least 116 aid workers have been killed since the start of the conflict in December 2013. Most of them were South Sudanese nationals.

