Gov’t concerned about peace deal after AU suspended Sudan

The government of South Sudan has expressed concern about the suspension of peace guarantor Sudan from the African Union.

On Thursday last week, the African Union suspended Sudan from the continental body, days after the military crackdown on peaceful protestors left dozens dead.

The Union also decided to suspend Sudan until the handover of power to civilian rule as demanded by the people.

However, Sudan was one of the guarantors of South Sudan revitalized peace agreement signed on the 12th of September 2018 in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Now that Khartoum has been isolated from continental activities, the minister of information, Michael Makuei told Eye Radio that the IGAD and AU share the way forward:

“In the first place, the suspension of the Sudan government in the African Union will not affect the implementation of the agreement, however, Sudan government had a role to play in the implementation,” Makuei told Eye Radio.

“Since it’s the African Union that suspended Sudan government known that Sudan government has a role in the implementation of the agreement then it’s the African Union now that to tell us what will be the way forward and who will take over the assignment which was given to the Sudan government by the agreement.

“IGAD or the African Union should be the one to write to us to tell us that the Suspension of the Sudan government X or Y will play that role until further notice.”

The mediation body IGAD and the African Union are yet to comment on the concerns of the government of South Sudan.