Gov’t funds encampment

The minister of cabinet affairs says the government has remitted $5 million into the account of the Joint Defense Board (JDB).

This is to expedite the implementation of security arrangements as enshrined in the revitalized peace agreement.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro says the amount is meant to facilitate the cantonment of forces, especially training of soldiers.

The training, according to the peace deal, shall be conducted by the Joint Transitional Security Committee or JTSC.

In May, the government pledged 100 million dollars to support the peace process and allocate the required funds for the successful implementation of the pre-transitional tasks.

Dr. Elia, who is also the secretary of the National Pre-Transitional Committee or NPTC, says the government will use oil and non-oil revenues to fund the process.

He said the amount was remitted to the JDB account earlier this week.

“We provided the JDB $5 million for operationalization of the cantonment, and as we understand the JDB and the leadership has confirmed that 30th [July] to be the D-Day for movement of forces,” Dr. Elia told Eye Radio.

“The amount of money given of course is not enough for the operations of the cantonment and for training, but the money given is part of the $100 million dollars that has been pledged by the government.”

After the parties extended the pre-transitional period to November this year, key provisions are yet to be fully implemented.

These include security arrangements, determination of the number and boundaries of states and restructuring and composition of the Council of States, and incorporation of the new peace deal into the transitional constitution.