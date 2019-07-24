24th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Gov’t funds encampment

Gov’t funds encampment

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers stand in a parade near Juba, South Sudan | Credit | Eye Radio

The minister of cabinet affairs says the government has remitted $5 million into the account of the Joint Defense Board (JDB).

This is to expedite the implementation of security arrangements as enshrined in the revitalized peace agreement.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro says the amount is meant to facilitate the cantonment of forces, especially training of soldiers.

The training, according to the peace deal, shall be conducted by the Joint Transitional Security Committee or JTSC.

In May, the government pledged 100 million dollars to support the peace process and allocate the required funds for the successful implementation of the pre-transitional tasks.

Dr. Elia, who is also the secretary of the National Pre-Transitional Committee or NPTC, says the government will use oil and non-oil revenues to fund the process.

He said the amount was remitted to the JDB account earlier this week.

“We provided the JDB $5 million for operationalization of the cantonment, and as we understand the JDB and the leadership has confirmed that 30th [July] to be the D-Day for movement of forces,” Dr. Elia told Eye Radio.

“The amount of money given of course is not enough for the operations of the cantonment and for training, but the money given is part of the $100 million dollars that has been pledged by the government.”

After the parties extended the pre-transitional period to November this year, key provisions are yet to be fully implemented.

These include security arrangements, determination of the number and boundaries of states and restructuring and composition of the Council of States, and incorporation of the new peace deal into the transitional constitution.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir bans singing of national anthem in his absence 1

Kiir bans singing of national anthem in his absence

Published Monday, July 22, 2019

People reject Kiir’s “individual anthem” order 2

People reject Kiir’s “individual anthem” order

Published Monday, July 22, 2019

Juba road accident claims life 3

Juba road accident claims life

Published Thursday, July 18, 2019

Army re-opens Dr. John Mausoleum to motorists, pedestrians 4

Army re-opens Dr. John Mausoleum to motorists, pedestrians

Published Saturday, July 20, 2019

Blue House detains newspaper editor – Wife 5

Blue House detains newspaper editor – Wife

Published Friday, July 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir has “no plan to meet Riek” in Ethiopia

Published 1 hour ago

Traffic cops resume illegal crackdown on ‘factory tints’

Published 3 hours ago

AMDISS to look into news editor’s detention

Published 3 hours ago

MPs to grill Makuei over national anthem ban

Published 5 hours ago

UK probes S.Sudan dealings with banknotes manufacturer

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t funds encampment

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.