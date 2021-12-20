21st December 2021
COVID-19 | Health | News

Gov’t introduces ban on unvaccinated public sector employees

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: Monday, December 20, 2021

VP Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol, the Chairman of the National Task Force on Coronavirus- May 27, 2021 - courtesy

The National Task Force on Coronavirus has ordered government institutions to ban public sector employees from entering their offices if they are unvaccinated or untested for COVID-19.

The task force also directed higher learning institutions to stop unvaccinated students, and staff from campuses, unless they produce negative test results within 72 hours.

This came as the country is witnessing a surge in cases of the coronavirus.

The move according to the chairman of the national task force is to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

South Sudan reported 410 new cases in the last three days.

This raises South Sudan’s cumulative tally to 13,459, while the number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 133, as there was no new death registered.

Hussein Abdulbagi says government institutions and higher learning institutions should adhere to the order with immediate effect.

He also urged religious institutions to observe the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Health.

Abdulbagi directed event organizers to obtain permission before any function took place.

“Any person who doesn’t take a vaccine must take it, and whoever is not vaccinated will not come to the government institutions from now,” the chairman of national task force on covid-19 said.

Hussein added that, “We will restrict all higher education institutions not allow entry to their premises to those who are not vaccinated.”

“If you haven’t taken your vaccination and you want to enter, you must bring a test certificate which was produced within the last 72 hours.  You shouldn’t be allowed to enter without it.

“We want to give the ministry of finance a directive not to allow people to enter without the certificate, and if there is an urgent issue that needs you to enter and you have not been vaccinated you should come with a test certificate in the last 72 hours.”

