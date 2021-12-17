17th December 2021
MoH reports link Fangak ‘strange disease’ to malaria

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 mins ago

Fangak County

The Ministry of Health has reported that the unknown disease which claimed lives of about 100 people was a surge of malaria cases due to over flooding in Fangak County.

Last month, at least 90 people were reported dead from a mysterious sickness in the area.

The symptoms of the disease included diarrhea, high fever, joint pains, vomiting, body weakness, and loss of appetite.

The Ministry of health then deployed a rapid response medical team on Wednesday last week to investigate the disease.

The team of the health professionals collected and examined samples from the environment and those affected.

According to the findings, the people perished as a result of Malaria, acute watery diarrhea and other related symptoms.

The medical personnel also reported recurrence of illness among the community, presenting signs and symptoms related to malaria including fever, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the doctors attributed the surge in malaria due to floods and lack of health facilities in the area.

The ministry of health also warns of an upsurge of malarial infection in the area if not promptly responded to.

Authorities there say Fangak communities entirely rely on Primary Health Care Units which have all been submerged by the flash floods.

Fangak is one of the areas in Jonglei state which has been adversely affected by the floods.

