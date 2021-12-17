Twic Mayardit spiritual leader, Ajiingdit dies in Nairobi

This is according to Ateny Wek Ateny, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President.

He says the late Cyerdit died in his 70s in the Kenyan Capital.

Ateny, who didn’t mention the cause of the death, says the deceased was in an Intensive Care Unit for some days before he passed.

The prominent spiritual leader was initially brought from his home village in Wunrock to Juba in November where he was receiving treatment.

He was later transferred to Nairobi for further treatment days of no improvement to his health condition at Peace Hospital.

Ateny says President Kiir’s office is arranging for the transfer of his body from Nairobi.

The body will later be taken to his hometown in Twic County where he will be laid to rest.

“He passed on this morning in Nairobi, Ajingdit was brought to Juba from Wunrok in Twic County. He fell sick some months before he was brought to Juba in an attempt to save his life,”Ateny said.

“The President made him transfer to Nairobi after spending some days in the Peace Hospital in Juba and he had been in intensive care a few days before he passed on this morning.”

Ajiingdit Cyerdit Deng is survived by several children and grandchildren.