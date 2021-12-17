17th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Twic Mayardit spiritual leader, Ajiingdit dies in Nairobi

Twic Mayardit spiritual leader, Ajiingdit dies in Nairobi

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Twic Mayardit Spiritual Leader, Ajiingdit Cyerdit Deng who died in Nairobi on Friday morning December 17, 2021 - courtesy

The spiritual leader of Twic Mayardit of Warrap State, Ajiingdit Cyerdit Deng, died in Nairobi hospital Friday morning.

This is according to Ateny Wek Ateny, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President.

He says the late Cyerdit died in his 70s in the Kenyan Capital.

Ateny, who didn’t mention the cause of the death, says the deceased was in an Intensive Care Unit for some days before he passed.

The prominent spiritual leader was initially brought from his home village in Wunrock to Juba in November where he was receiving treatment.

He was later transferred to Nairobi for further treatment days of no improvement to his health condition at Peace Hospital.

Ateny says President Kiir’s office is arranging for the transfer of his body from Nairobi.

The body will later be taken to his hometown in Twic County where he will be laid to rest.

“He passed on this morning in Nairobi, Ajingdit was brought to Juba from Wunrok in Twic County. He fell sick some months before he was brought to Juba in an attempt to save his life,”Ateny said.

“The President made him transfer to Nairobi after spending some days in the Peace Hospital in Juba and he had been in intensive care a few days before he passed on this morning.”

 Ajiingdit Cyerdit Deng is survived by several children and grandchildren.  

Popular Stories
Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat 1

Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name 2

Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name

Published Saturday, December 11, 2021

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S 3

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence 4

S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence

Published Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence 5

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence

Published Monday, December 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MoH reports link Fangak ‘strange disease’ to malaria

Published 2 hours ago

Twic Mayardit spiritual leader, Ajiingdit dies in Nairobi

Published 4 hours ago

Singaita FM reopens after a week shutdown by authorities

Published 5 hours ago

U.S. announces funding for poorest counties in S Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

MoH reports 94 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

Published 5 hours ago

Juba military hospital faces prolonged drug shortages

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.