Singaita FM reopens after a week shutdown by authorities

The station was closed by the National Security in the area as per an order from the minister of information in the state on Friday.

Singaita 88.3 FM is one of radio stations in South Sudan managed by The Radio Community.

The members of National Security reportedly entered the station and ordered the presenter who was reading the news to stop.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Singaita FM, the station was closed after one of his journalists reportedly failed to attend an event organized by the state government

Chris Marol says the station was reopened this morning by the security forces following a series of discussions with the state government.

Marol was speaking to Eye Radio this morning from Kapoeta Town.

“This week we have been engaging with the authorities in Eastern Equatoria State and we reached an understanding. They came this morning and they reopened the station,” Chris told Eye Radio from Kapoeta.

‘I also plan to travel to Torit next week so that I can be able to meet with the authorities and then we finalize on the issues that they raised.”