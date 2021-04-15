Gov’t lifts partial lockdown

The National Taskforce on Coronavirus has lifted the partial lockdown.

Early this week, some health experts advised the body to cautiously lift the partial lockdown amidst a decline in cases in recent weeks.

The strict measures to contain the spread of the virus were issued in early February and extended last month.

The taskforce had ordered for a shutdown of all businesses except for those dealing in essential services like food, medicines, and fuel.

The public was required to adhere to the mandatory wearing of facemasks, social distancing, and hand washing.

But the orders were largely disregarded as public transport vehicles maintained their full capacity and other businesses, including night clubs, continued to operate.

The partial lockdown expired on April 4, but there had been no official communication on whether to extend or remove the ban until Wednesday.

In a statement, Hussein Abdelbagi, who is also the chairperson of the taskforce, says the move was reached following a decrease in Covid-19 infection rates.

He, however, urges the public to strictly follow the Country’s Covid-19 guidelines to prevent further spreading of the virus.

On Tuesday, Ministry of Health confirmed 16 new cases, raising South Sudan’s tally to 10,148.

