National, state parliaments to be reconstituted this week

The order to reconstitute the national and state legislatures will likely be announced this week, the National Transitional Committee has said.

President Salva Kiir is expected to make the announcement following a meeting he held with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar on Monday.

South Sudan still doesn’t have a parliament and the council of state despite the formation of the executive in February last year.

The parties are supposed to reconstitute the legislatures to include new appointees following the signing of the revitalized peace deal.

The reconstituted national parliament should have been in place to support the revitalized peace deal and enact legislations that enables and assists the transitional processes, including reforms.

Tut Gatluak, the chairperson of the NTC disclosed that all the peace parties have submitted the complete list of their nominees for the President to make the appointments.

“All the peace parties have already submitted their nominee lists for the national parliament and the council of states and it’s ready to be announced,” he told reporters.

The national parliament shall be expanded from 400 to 550 members.

The former Transitional government shall nominate 332 members, SPLM-IO with 128, members and South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA, with 50 members.

The Other Political Parties, OPP shall have 30 representatives and the Former Detainees with 10.

Tut Gatluak, who is also the Presidential Advisor on Security disclosed that the Council of States shall be expanded from 50 members to 100.

“Last time we delayed because we wanted to increase the members of the Council of States…we discussed how are the state governments are moving forward with their issues.”

