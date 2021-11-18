Gov’t, partners urged to repair Amee Bridge in Magwi

The commissioner of Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria has appealed to the state government and humanitarian partners to repair the Amee Bridge.



Amee Bridge is on the Juba-Magwi road and is a major link between Magwi, Juba and the border town of Nimule.

The bridge was washed away a few months ago by heavy rain in the area.

The commissioner Magwi County, Otto David Remson, told Eye Radio that residents across the river are unable to access basic services in Magwi town.

He also revealed that farmers find it hard to use the road to access markets in Juba.

“I been talking about two months back and up to now. The rainy season of this year was heavy and removed the whole bridge and it collapsed. It is a challenge to my administration, it is a challenge to my community,” Commissioner Otto explained.

“It is difficult for my community to come and access a kind of referral from the Primary Healthcare Center to the headquarters. We are requesting help from the state and UN agencies and any donation that might come.”