18th November 2021
Twelve people killed in separate incidents in Akobo

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 32 seconds ago

In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, an opposition fighter walks with his weapon in Akobo town, one of the county in Jonglei state - CREDIT | AP Photo/Sam Mednick

At least twelve people have been killed recently in revenge-related attacks in Akobo County of Jonglei state, the Police Commissioner has said.

According to Jonglei State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mayen Akol the incidents happened in a span of 30 days.

Major-Gen. Joseph Mayen says Lam Mading, aged 36; and Mabil Yel, aged 42 are among those killed in retaliatory attacks this week.

He disclosed that they have launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of the other 10 victims and pinpoint their killers.

Major-Gen Mayen said the counties of Akobo and Nyirol have also been rocked by a chain of revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and child abduction in recent days.

“The security situation in Jonglei, we have problems in the counties such as Akobo, Nyirol and Yuai. There was a revenge killing, two people were killed in Akobo apart from the ten people killed a month ago,” Major-Gen Mayen told Eye Radio this morning from Bor town.

“Ten people were killed a month ago, the two I know include Lam Nakwer Mading and Mabil Yel.”

Jonglei state authorities have been convening peace and reconciliation conferences to discuss the issues of killings and cattle rustling in the state.

But revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and child abduction in some areas still persist.

The UN Mission in South Sudan reports that revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity incidents after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

