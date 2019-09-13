Gov’t secures loan to clear unpaid salaries

The outstanding salaries for civil servants will soon be cleared.

This is according to the minister of information, Michael Makuei Lueth.

Civil servants, including soldiers and other security personnel have not been paid for the 6 months – a situation which has caused a spat between the legislature and the executive.

Last week, a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly asked the President to fire the minister of finance and economic planning – Salvatore Garang Mabiordit – over the issue.

Honorable Dharuai Mabor, who represents Western Lakes at the TNLA, argued that the minister should go for not fulfiling his promise to pay clear the arrears within two weeks, a duration which elapsed two months ago.

In July, Members of parliament threatened to impeach Garang over the issue and failure to account for the past fiscal year budget.

However, Makuei says the government has secured loans for clearing the unpaid salaries.

Makuei was speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview.

“The minister was in the parliament and he clearly stated that he will clear all the outstanding bills at anytime when the money is availed to him. He is now in the process, there is a loan which we acquired and it is being processed now probably by next week or the other week these amounts would have been transferred here and everybody will be paid which will also be used for paying all the other outstanding arrears.”