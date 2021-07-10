10th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Economy | Health | News   |   Gov’t to collect 20% revenues from Covid labs

Gov’t to collect 20% revenues from Covid labs

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi, head of the National Coronavirus Taskforce and vice president for Service Cluster | Credit | Eye Radio

Private Covid-19 testing laboratories will be required to remit 20 percent of their revenues to the government, according a directive by the Vice President for Service Cluster.

In a document dated 21 June seen by Eye Radio, the Covid-19 task force headed by Hussein Abdelbagi wrote to the Ministry of Health to direct all authorized Covid-19 testing laboratories in Juba to remit 20 percent of their collections.

However, the manager of one of the private laboratories has decried the directive, saying it would hurt their business, and citizens the most, if implemented.

“We got this message three-days ago from the office of the VP, the chairman of the task force. The directive on 20%, will hurt the citizens most,” Flex Michael Milli, the manager of Med Blue Laboratory, told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“Now, if we implement the 20% directive, we will be forced to increase the cost because our business will also suffer.”

Most Covid-19 laboratories charge between 20 – 50 US dollars or its equivalent per test for nationals. For foreigners, the charges are slightly higher.

Abdelbagi, who is also the chair of Services Cluster stated in the memo that the collections should be remitted to the account of the National Taskforce on Covid-19 Pandemic in the Central Bank “for transparency and accountability.”

The letter directed to the former health undersecretary Dr. Mayen Acheik Machut, called on all Covid-19 testing laboratories to adhere to the directive.

Dr. Mayen was sacked last week by the president in unexplained circumstances.

Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Council of States 1

Kiir reconstitutes Council of States

Published Saturday, July 3, 2021

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath 2

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike 3

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike

Published Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Nobody enters Juba after 4:00pm today – army 4

Nobody enters Juba after 4:00pm today – army

Published Thursday, July 8, 2021

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister 5

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Citizens react: Insecurity, hunger, health service are top concerns as S. Sudan turns 10

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t to collect 20% revenues from Covid labs

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir pardons 15 prisoners on independence anniversary

Published 8 hours ago

Religious organizations urge gov’t to end killings, displacement of civilians

Published 9 hours ago

Aluel and twins finally free after well-wishers clear the hospital bills

Published Friday, July 9, 2021

Court convicts Torit youths who attacked Red Cross offices

Published Friday, July 9, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.