Kiir pardons 15 prisoners on independence anniversary

President Salva Kiir has pardoned 15 prisoners from cells cross the country.
“To mark this important occasion, I am granting a full pardon to 15 prisoners who were serving jail terms in various prisons across South Sudan,” Kiir said while addressing the nation on the occasion to mark the 10th independence anniversary of South Sudan on Friday.
The inmates include seven from Juba Central Prison and one from the reformatory prison in Juba.
Two others were pardoned in Wau Central Prison.
Three were pardoned from Yambio Central Prison while two others from Jonglei Central Prison.
President Kiir directed the concerned authorities to execute the order accordingly.
The following names were later revealed by the Office of the President.
Juba Central Prison
Juba Reformatory
Wau Central Prison
Yambio Central Prison
Jonglei, Bor Central Prison
