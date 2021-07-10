Kiir pardons 15 prisoners on independence anniversary

10th July 2021
Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 10 mins ago

File: President Kiir during a previous visit at Juba Central Prison on Dec 24, 2019. Credit. Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio.

President Salva Kiir has pardoned 15 prisoners from cells cross the country.

“To mark this important occasion, I am granting a full pardon to 15 prisoners who were serving jail terms in various prisons across South Sudan,” Kiir said while addressing the nation on the occasion to mark the 10th independence anniversary of South Sudan on Friday.

The inmates include seven from Juba Central Prison and one from the reformatory prison in Juba.

Two others were pardoned in Wau Central Prison.

Three were pardoned from Yambio Central Prison while two others from Jonglei Central Prison.

President Kiir directed the concerned authorities to execute the order accordingly.

The following names were later revealed by the Office of the President.

Juba Central Prison

  1. Marko Lual Mayar
  2. John Goira Ramijo
  3. Peter Kenyi Guder
  4. Jigi Geidan Loro
  5. Paul Alier Guei
  6. Aruai atem
  7. Julius Baraka Simon

Juba Reformatory

  1. Emmanuel Jada Desterigo

Wau Central Prison

  1. Albino Amet Ayok
  2. Aleu Ukang Aleu

Yambio Central Prison

  1. Moses Towongo John
  2. John Bakiri Sebit
  3. Mawa Joseph Juma

Jonglei, Bor Central Prison

  1. Manyang Atem Makuk
  2. Mawut Bol Atak

10th July 2021

