30th April 2020
Gov’t to revive irrigation schemes

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 mins ago

A farmer in Magwi clears weed in his maize farm/File photo/Eye Radio.

The Minister of Water Resources says his ministry will soon revive three irrigation schemes to help generate revenues for the government.

Irrigation scheme is the modern way of supplying land with water by means of artificial canals and ditches to promote the growth of food crops.

It is also used to supply an adequate amount of water when rainfall is not sufficient or timely to meet the crops’ water needs.

Most of the rural communities across the country depend on natural resources for their survival and livelihoods.

Before and after independence, South Sudan mainly depends on neighboring countries for the importation of food and nonfood items.

Minister Manoah Peter Gatkuoth says the government has identified Renk, Wau, and Jebel Ladu schemes for rehabilitation.

“By providing irrigation to the Ministry of Agriculture so that they can help in cultivation, it will help in generating more revenues to the country,” he told the state-run SSBC on Wednesday at Jebel Ladu scheme.

“We want to support our presence in the Region because we are members of the Nile Basin Initiative, we did not pay our contribution, South Sudan be active players in the Region.”

Gatkuoth could not explain when and how much the rehabilitation will cost.

