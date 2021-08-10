Gov’t urged to uphold citizens’ rights

The US embassy in Juba has called on the government to uphold the rights of all South Sudanese to exercise their freedom of speech and assembly, and access to justice and a fair trial.

It affirmed that for unity, peace, justice, and prosperity to prevail, South Sudan must promote everyone’s constitutional rights.

In a statement issued today, the embassy calls on – particularly the security services to commit to the conduct of politics and governance as enshrined in the constitution.

This includes free, fair, peaceful, and credible democratic processes while shunning violence and actions outside the constitutional framework.

“For unity, peace, justice, and prosperity to prevail, South Sudanese must exercise their constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and assembly, and access to justice and a fair trial,” it partly reads.

It affirmed the commitment of the US government to support the aspiration of all South Sudanese to become a fully united, peaceful, just, and prosperous society.

This, it said, should be based on respect for human rights and the rule of law.

The statement comes days after the National Security Service reportedly closed down the offices of the policy research firm, the Sudd Institute in Juba last week.

According to a senior researcher at the institute, some of its staff were arrested and detained at the Blue House.

This is based on reports that some members of the institute participated in the drafting of a public document calling for civil unrest.

The document by the group called People’s Coalition for Civil Action demanded the resignation of President Salva Kiir and the entire administration.

Meanwhile, Abraham Awolic, the co-founder of the People’s Coalition for Civil Action, called for the unconditional release of former governor Kuel Aguer Kuel.

Both Awolic and governor Kuel, including activist Rajab Muhandis, signed a public petition calling for the resignation of the entire transitional government.

They also called for civil disobedience and nonviolence unrest. Awolic is reportedly on the run from the authority.

In a Facebook post – at his hideout – Awolic said the former governor should be allowed access to medical care without delay.

According to the transitional constitution of 2011, as amended, every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception and dissemination of information, publication, and access to the press without prejudice to public order, safety or morals as prescribed by law.

“The United States calls on South Sudanese, their government, and particularly the security services to commit to the conduct of politics and governance only through constitutional, free, fair, peaceful, and credible democratic processes, while shunning violence and actions outside the constitutional framework,” the statement adds.

