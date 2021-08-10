10th August 2021
Terekeka herders ordered to return home within 72 hours

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Cattle keepers pass through Pageri in Eastern Equatoria State | Credit | Tobias Abuchan‎/Facebook

The government of Central Equatoria State has given Terekeka cattle herders 72 hours to leave areas surrounding Juba.

It directed them to return to their home county within the given timeframe or face forceful return.

“All cattle camps around Juba must be relocated to their places of origin within 72 hours,” said Moro Genosio, state minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement.

The decision was made during an emergency security committee meeting held in Juba on Monday following days of communal fighting between members of the Mundari community.

The fighting has been attributed to a revenge killing that oocurred recently.

The sectarian clashes in Kworjik-Luri and Jebel Timan areas have led to the death of at least 30 people.

Hundreds of families have been forced to flee to Juba town from Rombur and Kworjik areas.

The state security committee has now directed all security units within Juba and areas around the city to ensure the cattle keepers return to Terekeka by Wednesday.

“Failure to do so will result in them being driven out by force, and all security units within Juba and surrounding areas are directed to effect this order after 72 hours,” he added.

The state security committee meeting was attended by the deputy governor, the county commissioners of Juba and Terekeka, law enforcement agencies, among others.

