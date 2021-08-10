Police hold suspected father of the beheaded infant

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State have detained a man accused of sexually assaulting the woman who beheaded her child in Awiel at the weekend.
On Saturday, Achut Kon Deng, 25, decapitated her baby and dumped the body at a graveyard at Maper residential area.
When interrogated by police, Ms Kon claimed she killed her baby because she conceived after being sexually attacked by Marko Aguer Deng Aguer, 30.
The police then arrested the man suspected of raping her.
“The suspect confessed that they had been friends for quite a long time,” Capt. Guot Akol told Eye Radio.
“He [Aguer] confirmed that they met but she never told her about the pregnancy. So both of them are under investigation.”
Capt. Akol could not, however, reveal the identity of the man, arguing that investigation is still ongoing.
Police say this is the third incident they have registered in the state since 2020.
Published 1 min ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 21 hours ago
Published 21 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.