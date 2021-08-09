9th August 2021
Women advocates call for dismissal of Wife Beater Minister Mayen

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 7 hours ago

Women activists and sympathizers during a procession in Juba on Monday, August 9, 2021 | Credit | Yar Ajak/Eye Radio

Advocates against gender-based violence have called for immediate resignation of Peter Mayen Majongdit from the position of minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

They accuse Mayen of committing violent crimes against his wife, Aluel Garang, popularly known as Aluel Messi.

The activists presented a petition to the cabinet and the parliament in Juba on Monday.

They also accuse Mayen of domestic violence, gross misconduct, violent assault, torture, and abuse of Aluel Messi’s rights.

Over the last week, Mayen has been trending on the media after he was accused of battering his wife and stabbing her in the hand.

During the weekend, Mayen is said to have traveled to Kuajok, Warrap State, where he again allegedly beat up the wife, forcing her to escape from the home.

Women activists and sympathizers then organized a procession in Juba earlier today.

They presented their petition to the deputy speaker of the national parliament and the minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

The advocates demanded the dismissal of Mayen from his position and the immediate institution of legal charges against him.

“We call upon the government to ratify the Maputo protocols, enact family law, ethnic and integrity law that sets the high moral standard for a public official, and scrutinize their moral obligations towards protection of all citizens, women, girls, and boys.” Jackline Nasiwa, executive director of the Center for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice, read out the petition.

The petitioners demanded the urgent establishment of an independent committee to investigate the alleged actions of Minister Peter Mayen.

They also asked the government to guarantee the protection of Aluel Messi from further violence by Peter Mayen.

