9th August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Amira gets 6-month probation sentence

Amira gets 6-month probation sentence

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Amira Ali gets 6-month probation sentence. This bars her from insulting anyone online or commuting any other crime | Credit | Courtesy

Juba County Court has sentenced controversial socialite Amira Ali to a six-month probation and to pay a hefty fine.

Amira was told to pay more than 35 million South Sudanese Pounds as reparation and court fine.

In its ruling on Monday, Amira was found guilty of insulting and disparaging the name of Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng, the former Warrap state Minister of Information.

“The convict must pay to the complainant the amount of thirty-five million as compensation for the damages incurred,” said Angolie Okumu, the presiding judge.

It said Amira used social media, especially Facebook to attack various personalities with vulgarity.

The court further ruled that her comments, which constitute defamation, were offensive to society.

According to court findings, the Facebook Live video of the insults was viewed by 13,000 people.

“She is fined 100,000 court fees, and in the event of non-payment, she will be imprisoned for six months,” he added.

The Penal Code says a person convicted of harm the reputation of another shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or with a fine or with both.

But the court said it was lenient with its verdict due to health conditions outlined by the defense lawyer of Amira Ali. They include heart conditions, blood pressure, and diabetes.

However, the sentence dictates that she is not allowed to utter a word or commit a crime within the six months lest she goes to prison.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President 1

Gen. Gatwech declares self interim SPLM-IO leader, First Vice President

Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Central bank stops use of official bank rate 2

Central bank stops use of official bank rate

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family 3

Battered Aluel Messi still locked inside a house in Kuajok, says family

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting 4

SPLM-IO told to ‘put house in order’ following Magenis fighting

Published Sunday, August 8, 2021

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation 5

Gen. Gatwech claims he’s committed to peace deal implementation

Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Women advocates call for dismissal of Wife Beater Minister Mayen

Published 7 hours ago

Amira gets 6-month probation sentence

Published 7 hours ago

Pigi flood-affected residents ask for assistance

Published 9 hours ago

Rubkona records 8 snake bite deaths

Published 11 hours ago

IGAD ministers to discuss S Sudan latest problems today

Published 11 hours ago

Aweil police detain mother for beheading her newborn

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.