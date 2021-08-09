9th August 2021
Pigi flood-affected residents ask for assistance

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

Residents walk on a makeshift dike they just built in Pigi on Monday, August 9, 2021| Credit | Courtesy

More than 4,000 flood-affected people are in urgent need of assistance in Pigi County, Jonglei State.

The county commissioner says several villages have been washed away by the flash floods.

The six payams of Pigi County are submerged in flood waters and at least 3,000 to 4,000 people have been affected. They are living outside the County such as churches,” Nyok Malual told Eye Radio.

He said apart from displacements, cases of snakebites are also on the increase.

The commissioner disclosed that on average, 2 to 3 people are bitten by snakes on daily basis.

He stated that they do not had medicines, shelter, and food assistance for the displaced persons.

Annually, torrential rains caused havoc in several parts of the country including Jonglei, Lakes, parts of Central and Western Equatoria states.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCA), an estimated 90,000 people have already been affected by floods in South Sudan.

The heavy rains destroyed homes and agricultural fields and forcing families and their livestock to higher ground.

Jonglei state governor called on national and international organizations and all the people of goodwill to assist.

9th August 2021

