Rubkona records 8 snake bite deaths

At least eight people have died from snakebites in Rubkona County as floods continue to ravage several areas in Unity State.
According to local officials, the deaths were recorded in Nhial-dieu after floods submerged several homes.
Weeks of torrential rainfalls have resulted in unprecedented levels of flash floods in the area, forcing poisonous snakes to float into people’s homes.
Villages in Nhial-dieu Payam have been submerged in the floodwater.
On Sunday, vehicles belonging to the state governor, Joseph Monytuil transported several families to higher grounds, including to Bentiu town.
The state minister of local government Dak Kuoch says they lack antivenom and other medical supplies.
He appealed to humanitarian organizations to provide assistance to those displaced to higher grounds.
Published 7 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Published 9 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Published 12 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.