Rubkona records 8 snake bite deaths

At least eight people have died from snakebites in Rubkona County as floods continue to ravage several areas in Unity State.

According to local officials, the deaths were recorded in Nhial-dieu after floods submerged several homes.

Weeks of torrential rainfalls have resulted in unprecedented levels of flash floods in the area, forcing poisonous snakes to float into people’s homes.

Villages in Nhial-dieu Payam have been submerged in the floodwater.

On Sunday, vehicles belonging to the state governor, Joseph Monytuil transported several families to higher grounds, including to Bentiu town.

The state minister of local government Dak Kuoch says they lack antivenom and other medical supplies.

He appealed to humanitarian organizations to provide assistance to those displaced to higher grounds.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



IGAD ministers to discuss S Sudan latest problems today Previous Post