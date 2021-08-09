Aweil police detain mother for beheading her newborn

A woman has been arrested for allegedly beheading her baby in Aweil town, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

According to the police, the 25-year-old suspect, identified as Achut Kon Deng, killed the baby shortly after giving birth.

She was arrested on Saturday after dumping the body of the beheaded child at a graveyard at Maper residential area.

Police investigation found that Achut gave birth at the hospital, then later killed the baby.

The suspect informed the police during the preliminary investigations that she killed the baby because she was raped.

“She said she was raped and so she aborted the child at the hospital. But according to the medical examination, it was not an abortion, but a normal birth,” said Capt. Guot Akol, state police spokesperson.

He went on to say that the police has also arrested the man who is accused of raping the woman.

He said the case has been opened against the suspect under 209 of the South Sudan Penal code.

He could not, however, revealed the identity of the man, arguing that investigations are ongoing.

Police say this is the third incident they have registered in the Northern Bahr el Ghazal state since 2020.

