13th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Author: Joakino Francis and Ayuen Panchol | Published: 8 hours ago

Advocate Ajak Mayol speaking to Eye Radio [Eye Radio photo| Joakino Francis]

An advocate says he is concerned by the recent gubernatorial decree banning nightlife in Juba.

On Saturday, the Governor of Jubek in an order banned night clubs and limited operating hours for bars, discotheques.

Augustino Jadalla also directed law enforcement agencies to ensure that any couple that want to stay in a hotel for a night must produce a marriage certificate.

He based his decision on what he called “takeaway” – that young girls are used as a takeaway at night, a metaphor for prostitution.

But lawyers say this order is illegal since it is not supported by any provision in the transitional constitution.

Advocate Ajak Mayol was speaking to Eye Radio.

“The constitution has specifically mentioned in the bill of right that all south Sudanese under article ten have the sanctity of right and freedoms. Choosing to be in the night club is your right is your freedom you have a personal liberty under article 12 to also choose how you should re-laid outside you cannot be deprived of something . It is like putting someone in prison when that person has not been found guilty by the law.”

Mayol went on to say that it is the responsibility of every parent to raise their children well.

“What I will tell the Governor and those who are thinking a like is that if you are concerned of your daughter or your son being to the club or going to a hotel and staying in a hotel I would ask you to take your responsibility as a parent. Take hold of your child know where your child is from morning till evening don’t let them go there.”

Members of the public have also criticized the orders, saying it is sharia and could render thousands of young people jobless.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir willing to peacefully handover power 1

Kiir willing to peacefully handover power

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba 2

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Over 3 million USD Approved for treatment of SSPDF 3

Over 3 million USD Approved for treatment of SSPDF

Published Sunday, May 12, 2019

SPLA-IO orders soldiers to jointly secure river transport with SSPDF 4

SPLA-IO orders soldiers to jointly secure river transport with SSPDF

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

Yirol plane crash caused by bad weather & negligence -Report 5

Yirol plane crash caused by bad weather & negligence -Report

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Published 8 hours ago

Wonduruba Commissioner dies in landmine explosion

Published 8 hours ago

Chairman of defense committee in TNLA calls for creation of national cemetery

Published 8 hours ago

IDPs in Malakal ready to go home-IOM

Published 9 hours ago

Three die in communal clashes in Tonj

Published 9 hours ago

Journalist in Greater Lakes detained for covering Governor’s event late

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.