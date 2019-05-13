13th May 2019
Wonduruba Commissioner dies in landmine explosion

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 8 hours ago

The Commissioner of Wonduruba, Jubek state, and his bodyguard on Thursday lost their lives after the car they were traveling in struck a landmine.

Four other people were seriously injured.

The four injured are now receiving treatment at the Juba Teaching hospital.

According to an eye witness the Commissioner was leaving Wondruba to Juba on Thursday.

Stephen Juma, the Minster of Information in Jubek state said the government has sent a team to investigate the incident.

He spoke to Eye Radio yesterday.

“Yesterday morning on their way back to Juba according to the information from the soldiers they stepped on a landmine. The Commissioner died instantly with one of the guards.”

