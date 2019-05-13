Chairman of defense committee in TNLA calls for creation of national cemetery

The chairman of the defense committee in the Transitional National legislative Assembly is calling for creation of a national cemetery.

Honorable David Oker argues that this would be used to bury national heroes.

Currently, prominent South Sudanese are laid to rest in their respective birthplaces – with the latest being veteran journalist Alfred Taban whose body was taken to Kajo-keji last week.

Honorable Oker says, it makes it impossible for anyone other than the family to visit their graves.

He was speaking during the funeral prayers for the late Alfred Taban over the weekend.

“One thing I would like to ask our people today which I felt very much strongly about when I was sitting there listening to the words of his daughters, I feel that time has come that for us South Sudanese to have a national cemetery or national cemeteries where we can put our heroes together in one cemetery.”

