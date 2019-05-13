13th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Chairman of defense committee in TNLA calls for creation of national cemetery

Chairman of defense committee in TNLA calls for creation of national cemetery

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 8 hours ago

The chairman of the defense committee in the Transitional National legislative Assembly is calling for creation of a national cemetery.

Honorable David Oker argues that this would be used to bury national heroes.

Currently, prominent South Sudanese are laid to rest in their respective birthplaces – with the latest being veteran journalist Alfred Taban whose body was taken to Kajo-keji last week.

Honorable Oker says, it makes it impossible for anyone other than the family to visit their graves.

He was speaking during the funeral prayers for the late Alfred Taban over the weekend.

“One thing I would like to ask our people today which I felt very much strongly about when I was sitting there listening to the words of his daughters, I feel that time has come that for us South Sudanese to have a national cemetery or national cemeteries where we can put our heroes together in one cemetery.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir willing to peacefully handover power 1

Kiir willing to peacefully handover power

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba 2

A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Over 3 million USD Approved for treatment of SSPDF 3

Over 3 million USD Approved for treatment of SSPDF

Published Sunday, May 12, 2019

SPLA-IO orders soldiers to jointly secure river transport with SSPDF 4

SPLA-IO orders soldiers to jointly secure river transport with SSPDF

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

Yirol plane crash caused by bad weather & negligence -Report 5

Yirol plane crash caused by bad weather & negligence -Report

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Published 8 hours ago

Wonduruba Commissioner dies in landmine explosion

Published 8 hours ago

Chairman of defense committee in TNLA calls for creation of national cemetery

Published 8 hours ago

IDPs in Malakal ready to go home-IOM

Published 9 hours ago

Three die in communal clashes in Tonj

Published 9 hours ago

Journalist in Greater Lakes detained for covering Governor’s event late

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.