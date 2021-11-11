Gunmen kill 4, abduct three others in Duk County

At least three children and one adult have reportedly been killed and three others abducted in Duk County of Jonglei State.



This is according to Noble Leek Goi, the chairperson of youths in Duk County.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening, when the said victims left Patuenoi village to Panyang Payam of Duk County and fell into an ambush.

According to Goi, those killed include two girls, one boy and a herder.

“Unfortunately, they found 2 young girls and 1 boy were killed. And they still proceeded to look for the other missing persons. At a certain distance, they managed to rescue one of the young girls alive, they continued and found the woman shot and wounded,” Goi narrated what happened to Eye Radio.

“The same day within Panyang, a herder was shot dead when he had gone back to his cattle from grazing. So this makes a total of four people being shot dead.”

The motive behind the killing and abduction is unclear.

However, some youth in Jonglei state are suspecting the attackers to have come from the neighboring Pibor Administrative area.

Early this year, a peace conference aimed at restoring peace in the restive areas of Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area called for an end to cattle raiding, abduction and killing.

