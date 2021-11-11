Torit court sentences man to death for killing soldier

The court just found Valentino Lawa Ambrose guilty of killing Obera Luka Skito in Magwi County in January last year.

While drinking alcohol, the two quarreled over who was stronger between the two.

In the heat of the moment, Lawa hit his friend on the head, killing him instantly.

However, the court heard that he dumped his body in a nearby stream, where it was found three days later.

When asked whether to forgive or ask for blood compensation, Luka’s family refused and demanded death penalty.

“Based on conviction under section 206 and refusal of the nearest relative the court sentence the convict to be hang by the neck until he is dead and the papers to be sent to Supreme Court for conformation in according with section 258 of criminal procedures of 2008,” the presiding Judge, Obaj Denyong Anyong has said.

According to article 206 of the 2008 Penal Code of South Sudan, whoever causes the death of another person commits the offence of murder, and upon conviction be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life.

It further states that he or she may also be liable to a fine; provided that, if the nearest relatives of the deceased opt for customary blood compensation, the Court may award it in lieu of death sentence with imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.