11th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Torit court sentences man to death for killing soldier

Torit court sentences man to death for killing soldier

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

brown gavel with a brass band on a blue background

A high court in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State has sentenced a civilian to death by hanging for killing a soldier.

The court just found Valentino Lawa Ambrose guilty of killing Obera Luka Skito in Magwi County in January last year.

While drinking alcohol, the two quarreled over who was stronger between the two.

In the heat of the moment, Lawa hit his friend on the head, killing him instantly.

However, the court heard that he dumped his body in a nearby stream, where it was found three days later.

When asked whether to forgive or ask for blood compensation, Luka’s family refused and demanded death penalty.

“Based on conviction under section 206 and refusal of the nearest relative the court sentence the convict to be hang by the neck until he is dead and the papers to be sent to Supreme Court for conformation in according with section 258 of criminal procedures of 2008,” the presiding Judge, Obaj Denyong Anyong has said.

According to article 206 of the 2008 Penal Code of South Sudan, whoever causes the death of another person commits the offence of murder, and upon conviction be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life.

It further states that he or she may also be liable to a fine; provided that, if the nearest relatives of the deceased opt for customary blood compensation, the Court may award it in lieu of death sentence with imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident 1

12 family members perish in Juba-Nimule road accident

Published Sunday, November 7, 2021

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill 2

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir 3

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak 4

Gov’t urged to investigate NEC over alleged exam paper leak

Published Friday, November 5, 2021

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP 5

Senior gov’t officials obtain Covid negative certificate without getting tested – VP

Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

After 28 days of hunger strike, Abraham Chol’s relatives worried about his life

Published 6 hours ago

Lawmaker describes peace parliament’s first 100 days as ‘ineffective’

Published 7 hours ago

Gunmen kill 4, abduct three others in Duk County

Published 7 hours ago

Torit court sentences man to death for killing soldier

Published 8 hours ago

NBS sets free opposition official accused of recruiting people

Published 8 hours ago

Striking interns’ grievances referred to national government

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.