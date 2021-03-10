10th March 2021
Gunmen kill another young man in Tombura

Author: Alhadi Hawari

Aerial view of Tombura town | File picture

One more person has been killed by gunmen in Tombura County, Western Equatoria State.

25-year-old Simba Anthony was shot dead at night at Nambia area. The motive behind the killing is not yet clear.

Three separate incidents involving the shooting of civilians also occurred in the county over the last 24 hours, according to Tombura County police inspector.

Col. Edward Batii stated that a young man identified as Jacob Mai is recovering from gunshot wounds after being shot in the leg by the same assailants.

He added that another boda-boda rider survived gunshot wounds after he was attacked along the Tombura-Source Yubu road on Tuesday.

Officials say attacks by unidentified armed men are on the rise in Tombura lately.

On Monday night, a 27-year-old boda-boda rider was shot dead by assailants in the town.

Last week, a boda-boda rider was wounded when gunmen attacked him along the Tambura – Source Yubu road.

In January 2021, a police officer in the area died from head injuries after being attacked by unknown gunmen.

Activists in the state are calling for urgent intervention from the government to stop the “barbaric” killing of civilians in Tombura.

In response, authorities said they had set up a joint security force to monitor the situation and prevent further attacks.

