Gunmen open fire on mourners, kill local chief in Jur River

Gunmen open fire on mourners, kill local chief in Jur River

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 hour ago

A local chief has been killed and another in critical condition after an armed group opened fire on mourners in Jur River County of Western Bahr el Ghazal, the Police Deputy Director for Professional Standard in Western Bahr el Ghazal state has said.

Major Natale Uguak told Eye Radio that the incident happened on Saturday at around 8:00 am in a place called Bahrurud west of Kangi payam of Jur River County.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old, chief Ayual Majok Ula and injured 22-year-old Piel Deng Unguec.

“They [attackers] fired at the mourners killing one person. The deceased is chief Ayual Majok Ula and Piel Deng Unguec was shot and injured in his leg. He is in critical condition”, Major Uguak spoke to Eye Radio via phone from Wau town on Saturday.

Major Natale Uguak added that police have been deployed into the area to search for the attackers.

On Wednesday, Police in the area accused an SPLA-IO’s Brigadier General, identified as Philip Piel Ajak of attacking the residents of Chief Achor, leaving two people dead and another injured, the accusation the SPLA IO denied.

