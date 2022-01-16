16th January 2022
Soldier kills two after throwing a Grenade into a party in Aweil

Authors: Woja Emmanuel | Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

A picture of a hand grenade. Photo: Curtsey

Two people have died and more than 30 others wounded after a man threw a hand grenade into a group young people who were on a party in Kueny-rach area of Aweil in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday at around 5am when the youth in the area organized a party to celebrate a football victory claimed against their opponents in the area.

According to police the man was identified as Amuk Abut, a soldier who was chased from the event after causing chaos to the feasting crowd.

Abut then went home and came back with two hand grenades and exploded one into the crowd.

Captain Guot Guot Akot is the Police Spokesperson in the area.

He says police have launched a search into the perpetrator and a case has been opened in all the units in Aweil Town.

” The grenade exploded and left 33 people injured and two died on spot. Unfortunately he (the killer) is still being pursued and up to now our vehicles are still looking around”, Captain Guot told Eye Radio from Aweil Town on Saturday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed by the authorities.

Captain Guot says those injured are now receiving treatment at Aweil Civil Hospital.

Among the wounded include 9 children between the ages of 10 and 13 years old.

This is the second grenade explosion incident reported in Aweil in about a year.

In February last year, a 13-year-old boy reportedly died and his two younger sisters critically injured in a grenade explosion in Shilkaw Payam, Nyamlel area of Aweil West County.

Their father, Atir Awech, an SSPDF officer reportedly left the grenade in a bag where the children mistook it for a toy.

16th January 2022

