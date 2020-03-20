20th March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | National News | News   |   Hand sanitizers out of stock in Konyo-konyo market

Hand sanitizers out of stock in Konyo-konyo market

Authors: Joakino Francis | Winnie | Published: 4 hours ago

WHO and CDC primarily recommend using soap and water to clean your hands. PHOTO: Jean-Paul Chassenet/Alamy Stock Photo

It may soon be difficult to purchase hand sanitizers in the capital because traders at Juba’s busiest wholesale market of Konyo-konyo says they have run out of the products.

The traders who spoke to Eye Radio are reporting shortages of hand sanitizers, with most shops and stores saying they have sold out within hours.

The product is already in high demand, especially among NGOs and companies.

Some traders say that NGOs and wholesale dealers have bought the whole stocks of sanitizers from the market over the past few days.

“Things like hand sanitizers, Dettol hand wash have become rare in the market,” said businessman, Abdul-Kafi Osman.

According to Abdul-Kafi Osman, the demand for the sanitizers increased after reports of Coronavirus in the neigboring countries, and the subsequent order by President Salva Kiir on COVID-19’s preventive measures.

He said it is also now difficult to purchase such items and import them into South Sudan due to the scarcity in those countries.

“We used to bring some from Dubai, but unfortunately now it has also become very rare in Dubai.

The scarcity of hand sanitizers, a liquid or gel generally used to decrease infectious agents on the hands, has also been reported in several countries.

In Kenya, the government has order factories to use impounded alcohol to make hand sanitizers that will be distributed to the public for free.

In the United States, distilleries are stepping in to help combat the hand sanitizer shortage by using the alcohol in their facilities to create their own alcohol-based solutions. Some are packaging it in small bottles while others are encouraging people to bring in their own containers for refills.

The shortages globally have led some consumers to post make-your-own videos on YouTube, even though the World Health Organization and Centre for Diseases Control primarily recommend using soap and water to clean your hands.

This is because they say; it’s more effective to use soap and water than hand sanitizer at removing certain kinds of germs.

If you do use hand sanitizer, the CDC recommends using one that contains at least 60% alcohol, using enough to cover the surfaces of both hands and rubbing it in until dry.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir bans all gatherings 1

Kiir bans all gatherings

Published Monday, March 16, 2020

1st female defense minister assumes office 2

1st female defense minister assumes office

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir 3

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

What President Kiir told S. Sudanese about coronavirus 4

What President Kiir told S. Sudanese about coronavirus

Published Sunday, March 15, 2020

Nyandeng demands for three female governors 5

Nyandeng demands for three female governors

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Troika urges RTGoNU to start ‘to deliver the peace deal in full’

Published 3 hours ago

Defence Minister hopes to unify forces ‘as soon as possible’

Published 4 hours ago

Hand sanitizers out of stock in Konyo-konyo market

Published 4 hours ago

Teachers call for COVID-19 sensitization campaign in schools

Published 5 hours ago

SSPDF warns soldiers against illegal checkpoints

Published 5 hours ago

Activist threatens to sue the government for negligence

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.