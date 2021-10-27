27th October 2021
Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Victoria Anib during her swearing-in ceremony recently | Credit | Courtesy

The minister of health has cautioned all health partners against dealing with her suspended undersecretary in what appears to be escalation of the administrative dispute.

Two weeks ago, Dr. Anib appointed several directors at the public hospital while her boss was in the United States for the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

In her defense, the undersecretary said she acted on directives of the vice president for service cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi.

But upon her arrival from New York, Acuei cancelled the appointments and suspended Dr. Anib over the matter.

The minister then formed a disciplinary committee to investigate and report to her within 90 days in accordance with the provisions in the Civil Service Act and Regulations.

She went ahead to appoint Dr. Sampson Paul Baba, the advisor on Community Health and Special Programs, as acting undersecretary.

In response, the Vice President Abdelbagi warned the health minister against obstructing reforms, especially since she left the country without delegating anyone in the cluster to run the affairs of the ministry.

The VP cited Section 1.9.4, Subsection 1.9.4.3 of the R-ARCISS, which mandates a vice president to initiate institutional reforms.

But in a letter obtained by Eye Radio, Minister Acuei notified all health partners that all official communications must be channeled through the acting undersecretary until further notice.

It reads:

“This letter, therefore, is to advise the implementing health partners including bilateral and multilateral partners to observe this temporary change.”

Last week, however, President Salva Kiir tasked his security advisor, Tut Gatluak, with resolving the “constitutional crisis” at the Ministry of Health.

