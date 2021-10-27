Health officials record 28 more cases of Covid

South Sudan has confirmed 28 cases of Covid-19 in more than 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of this month.

According to the national ministry of health, the cases were detected from 566 samples tested in both the public and private laboratories across the country.

So far, no new death was recorded as of yesterday, maintaining the cumulative number of death cases at 133.

The latest figure brings the total number of cases to 12,237 since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country in April last year.

Out of these, 186 are active cases, and 12,008 are recoveries.

The Ministry of health has often advised the public to continue adhering to the health protocols on covid-19.

These include wearing of face mask, social distancing and regular hand washing with water and soap or else sanitize.

It has also encouraged people to take the vaccines to safeguard their health against the virus.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Sudanese army ‘returns’ home ousted premier Previous Post