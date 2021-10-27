27th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Health officials record 28 more cases of Covid

Health officials record 28 more cases of Covid

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

South Sudan has confirmed 28 cases of Covid-19 in more than 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of this month.

According to the national ministry of health, the cases were detected from 566 samples tested in both the public and private laboratories across the country.

So far, no new death was recorded as of yesterday, maintaining the cumulative number of death cases at 133.

The latest figure brings the total number of cases to 12,237 since the outbreak of coronavirus in the country in April last year.

Out of these, 186 are active cases, and 12,008 are recoveries.

The Ministry of health has often advised the public to continue adhering to the health protocols on covid-19.

These include wearing of face mask, social distancing and regular hand washing with water and soap or else sanitize.

It has also encouraged people to take the vaccines to safeguard their health against the virus.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir directs his security advisor to resolve crisis at health ministry 1

Kiir directs his security advisor to resolve crisis at health ministry

Published Thursday, October 21, 2021

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out 2

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published Monday, October 25, 2021

Governor Aleu denies feud with SPLM-IO members 3

Governor Aleu denies feud with SPLM-IO members

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Dr. Kenyi Spencer, an economist and writer, passes on 4

Dr. Kenyi Spencer, an economist and writer, passes on

Published Friday, October 22, 2021

Five die in Terekeka road accident 5

Five die in Terekeka road accident

Published Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

WFP-backed school feeding program improves attendance, performance – parents

Published 2 hours ago

S Sudanese student among people killed in Khartoum protests

Published 3 hours ago

Health ministry row escalates: Health partners advised against dealing with Dr Anib

Published 4 hours ago

Health officials record 28 more cases of Covid

Published 5 hours ago

Sudanese army ‘returns’ home ousted premier

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.