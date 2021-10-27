27th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Sudanese army ‘returns’ home ousted premier

Sudanese army ‘returns’ home ousted premier

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 42 seconds ago

Dr Abdallah Hamdok, during a meeting with President Salva Kiir at J1 in Juba in August 2021 | Credit |

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was returned home late evening, after a day of intense international pressure following his removal in a military coup, AFP has reported.

Hamdok was “under close surveillance, while other ministers and civilian leaders remained under arrest, it quoted Sudanese government officials as saying.

This came after the army dissolved Sudan’s institutions on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States had said it would suspend aid over the coup and the EU had threatened to do the same.

The detention of the premier had sparked protests in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

In Khartoum’s twin city Omdurman, The Reuters reported that young protesters barricaded streets and chanted in support of civilian rule, though blockages of phone and internet networks appeared to limit their ability to coordinate large gatherings.

The military leaders had said they were holding the premier for his own protection.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Senior gov’t officials, army generals obstructing dev’t-Mayor Kalisto 1

Senior gov’t officials, army generals obstructing dev’t-Mayor Kalisto

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Kiir directs his security advisor to resolve crisis at health ministry 2

Kiir directs his security advisor to resolve crisis at health ministry

Published Thursday, October 21, 2021

S. Sudan 2020 top student appeals for financial assistance 3

S. Sudan 2020 top student appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Governor Aleu denies feud with SPLM-IO members 4

Governor Aleu denies feud with SPLM-IO members

Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out 5

Sudan coup: South Sudanese in Khartoum speak out

Published Monday, October 25, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudanese army ‘returns’ home ousted premier

Published 42 seconds ago

Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

Published 1 hour ago

Malakal town gets a new Mayor

Published 16 hours ago

Five die in Terekeka road accident

Published 17 hours ago

S Sudan urges Sudanese parties to dialogue after coup

Published 17 hours ago

Forces deployed along Juba-Mundiri road to maintain security

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.