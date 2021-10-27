Sudanese army ‘returns’ home ousted premier

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was returned home late evening, after a day of intense international pressure following his removal in a military coup, AFP has reported.

Hamdok was “under close surveillance, while other ministers and civilian leaders remained under arrest, it quoted Sudanese government officials as saying.

This came after the army dissolved Sudan’s institutions on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States had said it would suspend aid over the coup and the EU had threatened to do the same.

The detention of the premier had sparked protests in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

In Khartoum’s twin city Omdurman, The Reuters reported that young protesters barricaded streets and chanted in support of civilian rule, though blockages of phone and internet networks appeared to limit their ability to coordinate large gatherings.

The military leaders had said they were holding the premier for his own protection.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter